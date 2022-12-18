UW-Madison student overcomes incredible odds to graduate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over one thousand UW-Madison students are now proud UW-Madison graduates.
The university held its 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center Sunday morning.
There, Charlie Berens, UW-Madison alumni and comedian known for his Manitowoc videos, spoke. He told graduates to chase their dreams.
"Find your light," Berens said. "Find what lights you up or lights your soul up and then let that sort of guide your path."
This message hit close to home for Anthony Genac, who graduated from the School of Human Ecology in just three and a half years after undergoing a heart transplant earlier this year.
"I'm really happy that I was able to accomplish this today," Genac said.
He said his time in the hospital forced him to work twice as hard but made him a better student and person.
"I left the hospital with like, a scar on my chest, but like a deeper appreciation of universal health care," Genac said. "I'm more empathetic than I was previously going into the hospital. And hopefully, I can continue going forward, like caring about others."
Now, Genac is moving to Michigan to become a financial planner. He said his success would not have been possible without his parents and his professors.
"I'm lucky to have them," Genac said.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin also spoke Sunday at what marked her first UW–Madison commencement ceremony.
Sunday's ceremony was livestreamed for those who couldn't make it.