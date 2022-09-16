UW-Madison student recovering from traumatic head injury

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student from Cottage Grove is almost back to full health after a traumatic head injury.
In January, Connor Keith fell about 12 feet from a wall near the Kohl Center and landed on his head. He was taken to UW Hospital, where doctors first put him in a coma, then had to remove part of his skull because of brain swelling.
Doctors said his chance of survival was less than 10%.
But Keith survived and has been rehabbing since February.
"When you look at people who have severe brain injuries like he did, being found down, unresponsive for an unknown amount of time... to see the recovery he's shown thus far is absolutely amazing, " says Ben Gillespie, DO, with the UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Keith says he's "just being very thankful that I'm still present in here, being much more thankful for almost anything that happens in my life and with schoolwork or outside of schoolwork."
Keith says physically, he's basically back to 100%. He says he still has some issues with his short-term memory. He's now going back to school to finish his degree at UW-Madison. He wants to become a teacher and coach.
