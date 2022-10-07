UW-Madison students camp out for hours to secure housing

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least 50 UW-Madison students braved the cold temperatures to try and secure student housing for next year.
The students camped outside of the J. Michael Real Estate office on Monroe Street, waiting for it to open at 9 a.m. Friday.
UW-Madison Juniors Mia Scanlan and Camryn Ketchum were out since 10 a.m. Thursday, all to try and secure the best options for them.
The students say this isn't something they've had to do in the past, but with a shortage of affordable housing, they did what they had to do.
"We have not been able to find a place that's been under like a grand each for a room. And so, with this big of a housing shortage, especially for next year, we all want to live together. We all want a five bed. So we said it's 24 hours of our life. Let's just camp out here for the night, so we can mark our territory and get the five bed," Ketchum said.