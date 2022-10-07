 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s
expected. A little milder within a few miles of Lake Michigan.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

UW-Madison students camp out for hours to secure housing

UW STUDENTS CAMP OUT FOR HOUSING

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least 50 UW-Madison students braved the cold temperatures to try and secure student housing for next year.

The students camped outside of the J. Michael Real Estate office on Monroe Street, waiting for it to open at 9 a.m. Friday.

UW-Madison Juniors Mia Scanlan and Camryn Ketchum were out since 10 a.m. Thursday, all to try and secure the best options for them.

The students say this isn't something they've had to do in the past, but with a shortage of affordable housing, they did what they had to do.  

"We have not been able to find a place that's been under like a grand each for a room. And so, with this big of a housing shortage, especially for next year, we all want to live together. We all want a five bed. So we said it's 24 hours of our life. Let's just camp out here for the night, so we can mark our territory and get the five bed," Ketchum said.

