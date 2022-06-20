 Skip to main content
UW-Madison students criticize university's response to attack on Asian PhD student, urge greater action

MADISON (WKOW) -- Student leaders at UW-Madison held an emergency student council meeting Monday night to call out university officials on their response to the attack of an Asian doctoral student on June 14.

At the meeting, student members of the Associated Students of Madison (ASM) passed a resolution outlining their disapproval of the university and police response following the attack, and called on appropriate follow-up action. 

The Madison Police Department and the university have both said that there is no evidence that the attack was racially motivated. Students disagree. 

"It's because they could tell right away that he's Asian, he's a minority," student Qinlei Zhang said at the ASM meeting. "It's ridiculous and we feel so disappointed about the university trying to transfer the issue from the race issue."

Students were also critical of the university's official response to the attack, which urged students "not to walk, jog or bike alone — especially at night."

Steven Shi, international student and ASM Nominations Board Chair, said the statement was offensive and came off as victim-blaming. 

"I would urge the administration in the future to exercise discretion and abundance of consideration when making comments that have broad implications so that it wouldn't disappoint students," Shi said. 

Shi co-sponsored the resolution that eventually passed unanimously, asking the university for an apology. 

Other Asian and Pacific Islander students at the meeting also called on a better response. University administration was in attendance at the meeting, but were asked just to listen and not comment. 

ASM Press Office Director Meghan Savaglia said listening was what the meeting was about.

"It's of the utmost important that we create a safe living environment for all students on campus," Savaglia said. 

University officials tell 27 News that the university plans on updating its response to the attack, although they didn't clarify what the response would look like.

A spokesperson said the update will come on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, AAPI students at UW-Madison like Nguyen Phan say they're unsure of their safety at the university. 

"The fear is real," Phan said. "I just really hope that the university would reconsider and give us a more satisfying response."