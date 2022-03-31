UW-Madison students hold vigil for peace in Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison held a vigil for peace in Ukraine.
They brought people together on Library Mall.
The university's student governance body, Associated Students of Madison, is calling on UW to increase financial and emotional aid resources to students affected by the war in Ukraine.
They also wanted to send a message to students from Ukraine and other international students.
"To let students know, whether they're here or not, that there are people and resources here who care for them, to hear their heart, who see them and want to stand in solidarity with them," said Ndemazea Fonkem.
Vigil organizers also collected donations for an organization based in Green Bay that is sending medical supplies and humanitarian aid to families in Ukraine and Poland.