.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin tonight, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours on
Sunday, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

UW-Madison students prepare for football season, beware of ticket scammers

  • Updated
Football ticket scammer

UW-Madison students prepare for football season, beware of ticket scammers

MADISON (WKOW) -- College football season is almost here, and some students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who don't have tickets yet are scrambling and getting scammed in the process. 

Marc Lovicott, Executive Director of Communications for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department (UWPD), said people oftentimes worry when they don't get their hands on season tickets. 

"People are panicking right now because they don't have Badger football tickets. If you wait until a day or two before game day, people are going to sell their tickets because they can't make the game, so just be patient," Lovicott said. "You'll get into Camp Randall." 

But, UW-Madison senior Sammie Johnson said having tickets is a priority and getting them early is "worth the comfort."

"That's such a huge part of the Wisconsin experience and especially going into your last year. I'm never going to be in the student section again as a student. So yeah, it was priority for me to try to get them," Johnson said. 

In the process of finding tickets, Johnson said she was scammed.

"It's pretty embarrassing getting scammed because I consider myself pretty cautious and careful. I didn't know, that's just really frustrating," she said. 

But, she shared that she isn't the only one who has dealt with scammers before. 

"I've seen a lot of people get scammed. There's a whole list of names one of the admins posted that are for sure scammers. It's so many names," Johnson said. 

Buying and selling tickets online is not a new thing. Lovicott said it's been an issue for many years. 

"We don't have a paper ticket in our hand anymore. It's all done online through an app or your phone. So, that's made it more difficult for consumers but easier for scammers to try and take advantage of people," he said. 

Tips in detecting fake posts and accounts

He shared tips in detecting fake posts and accounts:

Check the profile and see where the person is from. If they aren't from around the area, he said to be cautious.

Check who the person is friends with online. He said if they have mutual friends, it may be a sign the seller is legit. But if the account has no mutual friends, or friends at all, he said it's most likely a scam. 

Look out for grammar and spelling mistakes. Lovicott said "a lot of these scams originate from other countries in which English is not their primary language. That's a that's a dead giveaway that this person isn't from around here, and they want your money."

