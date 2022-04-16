UW-Madison students raise $12,000 to benefit American Cancer Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of UW-Madison students hosted a festival-style fundraiser in Madison Saturday to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Grace Botzo, president of Relay for Life UW-Madison, said the group had been working to put the event on since the fall of 2020.
"We were just a group of students who wanted to make an impact on the fight against cancer, so we came together and started planning events, and the rest is history," Botzo said.
The event finally came to fruition Saturday with games, music and the opportunity to throw pies at student leaders for just $5.
In all, the students raised at least $12,000.
"Relay for Life is something that I think can be held really close to a lot of people's hearts because cancer affects so many people across the world, and it just provides a way for people to come together as a community and give back," Botzo said.
More information about the student's group, including where you can donate to the cause can be found here.