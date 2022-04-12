UW-Madison students, researchers work on development of a bird flu vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- As highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, continues to spread across Wisconsin, researchers and students at UW-Madison are trying to make a difference by developing a bird flu vaccine.
Bird flu has already been spotted in four different flocks in Wisconsin, and has contributed to the killing of millions of birds and skyrocketing egg prices.
"Being able to quell a virus that is so so so, so tiny and detrimental to a population and can spread like wildfire is incredible to me," UW-Madison grad student and researcher Mariah Riel said.
Currently, bird flu is 100% lethal in birds and can be devastating to flocks if they're contaminated.
"At the end of the day, that contributes to food scarcity," Riel said. "And that's something that we don't think about a lot."
Riel and a team of other researchers utilize databases of avian flu genomes to develop antigens, which can then be injected into birds to produce antibodies. They're currently in the development stage of the project, with the hopes of animal testing soon.
UW-Madison professor of veterinary science Dr. Adel Talaat is spearheading the project.
"We are developing vaccines that can be used in the market in order to vaccinate millions of chickens very easily and less expensively," Talaat said. "So you can reduce the mortalities from 100% to less than 5%, which is definitely a very good advantage to protect your flocks and reduce economic losses due to avian influenza."
The vaccine, if approved, could also save millions of birds and billions of dollars, something Riel says inspires her to keep working.
"In the 2015 avian influenza outbreak, the poultry industry lost more than $35 billion from destroying flocks," Riel said. "So that's actually one of the reasons it's extremely important."