UW-Madison students run in Graduate School Degree Dash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The school year at UW-Madison is already off and running, even though classes don't begin until next week.
The Graduate School Degree Dash was held on campus Friday. The idea is to have a community building-event to bring grad students, undergrads and other members of campus together to have fun. Organizers say they encourage students to have a positive work-life balance.
"It's a rigorous curriculum and so we feel it's important to provide an outlet for them to round out their life," dean of the Graduate School William Karpus said.
The dash has been running since 2016, with a two-year pandemic hiatus.
They expected this year to be their biggest turnout -- more than 700 runners.