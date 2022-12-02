UW-Madison symposium looks back at 2022 election, reveals surprising trends

MADISON (WKOW) -- An all-star lineup of experts led a symposium at UW-Madison Friday that focused on analyzing the results of the 2022 election and exploring key races and issues with students.
"It was a peculiar election in a number of ways in Wisconsin and nationally," said UW-Madison political science professor, Barry Burdon.
Those who led the discussions Friday included journalists, pollsters, and academics. The discussions, Burdon said, included anyone who has a perspective of how the 2022 midterm election went down.
One topic of interest was why that so-called "red wave" never really materialized for Republicans. Burdon said they learned some new data that black voter turnout appeared to be down this year, which was a surprise after how well the Democrats did.
"Because Democrats did so much better than expected, you might think that would be fueled in part by Black voters turning out, supporting Democratic candidates," he said. "It appears actually to be suburban voters and female voters who helped Democrats keep their losses to a minimum this year."
He said the coalitions are constantly shifting for the two parties statewide and across the nation, and the symposium was a way to help reveal that.
The event was free for those who attended in person and virtually.