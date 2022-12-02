 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane,
Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UW-Madison symposium looks back at 2022 election, reveals surprising trends

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Madison Election Symposium
Sara Maslar-Donar

MADISON (WKOW) -- An all-star lineup of experts led a symposium at UW-Madison Friday that focused on analyzing the results of the 2022 election and exploring key races and issues with students.

"It was a peculiar election in a number of ways in Wisconsin and nationally," said UW-Madison political science professor, Barry Burdon. 

Those who led the discussions Friday included journalists, pollsters, and academics. The discussions, Burdon said, included anyone who has a perspective of how the 2022 midterm election went down.

One topic of interest was why that so-called "red wave" never really materialized for Republicans. Burdon said they learned some new data that black voter turnout appeared to be down this year, which was a surprise after how well the Democrats did.

"Because Democrats did so much better than expected, you might think that would be fueled in part by Black voters turning out, supporting Democratic candidates," he said. "It appears actually to be suburban voters and female voters who helped Democrats keep their losses to a minimum this year."

He said the coalitions are constantly shifting for the two parties statewide and across the nation, and the symposium was a way to help reveal that.

The event was free for those who attended in person and virtually. 

Tags

Recommended for you