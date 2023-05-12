UW-Madison to celebrate spring commencement this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — This weekend, UW-Madison is celebrating its spring commencement.
There will be two ceremonies, one at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Kohl Center and another at noon Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The ceremony at Camp Randall will be held "rain or shine," meaning that only severe weather, such as lightning, would cause a delay or cancellation. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.
During the Friday ceremony, degrees will be awarded to all doctoral, MFA and medical professional students. On Saturday, all undergraduate, law and master's degree students will receive their degrees.
According to a press release from the university, 8,625 students will be earning degrees — 6,225 bachelor’s degrees, 1,487 master’s degrees and 913 doctoral degrees.
More than 7,700 graduates plan to participate in a commencement ceremony.
Both ceremonies will be streamed live here and on the UW-Madison Facebook page.
The university also provided a parking map that can be viewed here.