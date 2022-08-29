UW-Madison to commission art installation for new computer science building

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is looking for an artist -- or artists -- to commission an outdoor art installation for the new School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences (CDIS) building.
Wisconsin artists are encourage to apply, though the search is open nationally.
Artists can apply until Oct. 27.
Once applications have been reviewed, semifinalists will be selected to propose an artwork specifically for the CDIS building. Artists are welcome to draw inspiration from topics such as technology, innovation, architecture, nature, Badger spirit, campus and local art, community and sustainability.
The art installation will be placed in the planter area outside the northeast entrance viewable from the University Avenue and Charter Street.
The new CDIS building will open 2025.