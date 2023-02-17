UW-Madison, UWPD aware of defaced transgender pride stickers

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison and the UW-Madison Police Department said they are aware of defaced transgender pride stickers found on campus, according to a statement shared with 27 News.
UW-Madison stated that the stickers were found in the science hall, and they were defaced and written on top of in an effort to "provoke." However, the statement reads that the meaning or intent of the messages is unclear.
The stickers were removed, as per campus policy. The chair of geography also sent a "message of support" to the department after their discovery.
UW-Madison also assures that the university is "committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all people."
"Regardless of the intent of the defacement, we acknowledge the impact this incident may have had on our LGBTQIA+ community and others," the statement reads in part.
UW-Madison stated they do not know who was involved in placing or defacing the stickers.
Resources and support are available to anyone affected by this or any other incident. University Health Services has specialized mental health providers to support students, and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center provides community, resources, training, and more.
Anyone who experiences or witnesses what they believe to be a bias incident on or off campus can submit a report or seek support from the Dean of Students Office.