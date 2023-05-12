UW Madison's move out and graduation makes for a busy downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's going to be a busy weekend for downtown Madison with UW's move out and graduation and restaurants are feeling the increased demand.
"A lot of graduates earlier, everyone was coming here before they went off to the Kohl Center or their other graduation locations," Jadon Sommer, Front of House Manager and Events Coordinator for the Nitty Gritty said. "We do have a lot of people coming in after. We have probably around 100 people in the books at least coming in for reservations."
Sommer says that's about double what they typically see on the books.
The Nitty Gritty's a staple celebration spot in Madison. On top of graduation meals and one last burger before students head home for the summer, Sommer says people still want to blow out their birthday candles with the Nitty Gritty staff.
"It's almost like a controlled chaos. We're very busy, we have a lot of people, all the tables are planned out," Sommer said. "It's not like Mifflin a few weeks ago where that's just utter chaos. A lot more gentler crowds."
Sommer says this time of year also comes with less staff. Most of the Nitty Gritty team are students so, with many of them moved off campus for the summer, weekends like these are all hands on deck.
"The staff that's here today, they're pulling their hours," Sommer said. "Everyone who's like, 'Yeah I want to earn my extra dollars here this busy weekend.' They're just enduring it all with us. But, I think we're pretty well staffed for the event and I'm very happy for it."
Friday's ceremony was held one block over from Nitty Gritty at the Kohl center. Saturday's ceremony will start at noon in Camp Randall.