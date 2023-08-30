UW-Madison's Odyssey Project offered $1M donation match

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison project that helps low-income adults earn degrees has a chance to earn up to $2 million in donations, the college announced Wednesday.
The Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation offer the Odyssey Project a $1 million match, which means all donations made to the Odyssey Future Fund by Dec. 31 will be matched up to $1 million.
Rowland, a former classroom teacher, said the program helps its graduates become active and engaged citizens who contribute meaningfully to their communities.
"I am honored to be able to support the Odyssey Project, and I hope that this will inspire others to join me in changing lives and building a brighter future for all,” she said.
In the program's 20 years, 500 alumni have gone on to receive associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. This fall will see the first Odyssey alumnus begin UW Law School, while others study for medical school and attend graduate school.