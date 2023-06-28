UW Memorial Union chair returned after 30 years

MADISON (WKOW) — After 30 years, a Memorial Union chair is finally on its way back to the terrace.
The UW-Madison Police Department recovered a stolen Union chair this week, according to a tweet.
The department said the "suspect" took the chair in 1992 and decided to return it to be a good example for their kids.
"Thanks to this alum for helping us with a great life lesson -- it's never too late to do the right thing," the department tweeted.
UWPD previously reported each chair costs $250 to make, and those caught stealing one could face fines upwards of $500.