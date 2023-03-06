UW men's hockey coach 'will not return' next season

MADISON (WKOW) — The current Badgers men's hockey head coach will not return to the team, UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh said Monday.
McIntosh says Tony Granato, who just finished his seventh season with the team, is not going to return.
"Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is," McIntosh said. "I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach. I believe our men's hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level. My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there."
During his time as head coach, the team went 105-129-16 overall and 65-87-12 in Big Ten play. He led the Badgers to a Big Ten Championship in 2021 and had eight players who went to the NHL.
The Badgers search for a new coach begins "immediately."
In a press conference held an hour after the announcement was made, McIntosh explained why the university is taking the leadership of the men's hockey program in a new direction.
"At the end of the day, this program has a history and a legacy that has the highest of expectations," McIntosh said. "It deserves the chance to get back to a championship level, consistently getting back to a championship level."
McIntosh reveals he met with Granato at 11 a.m. Monday, only hours before the announcement came out. He said although the season had its ups and downs, he didn't want to disrupt the season, and was part of the reason the decision was made Monday.
"I just felt it was the time to make a change," McIntosh said. "I felt that the program wasn't heading in the direction it needed to. I'm excited about the direction we're going to go in the future and the development that'll take place within this team and this program that'll lead to success in the future."
McIntosh said his priority is getting the search for the next coach right.
"Sure, there's urgency, and we'll be expeditious, but not at the cost at getting the search right," he said. "I hope that the players on our current team are patient and can trust that we're going to find a leader that they can be fired up about and confident in where we're heading."
Granato met with members of the media following McIntosh's press conference, where he had nothing but positive things to say about the current team and alumni of the men's hockey program.
"I want this program to succeed. I want this program to win, immediately," he said. "So, I will do whatever I can moving forward. Hopefully I'll be asked to form my opinions on things that need to change or things that need to get better to have that happen sooner and faster."
What Granato sees as potential changes were not disclosed at the press conference, he said that would be between him and the next coach.
Granato said he wasn't necessarily surprised by the decision, since coaches are graded by the record and standings. He said when the expectations aren't met, "it's always a possibility."
Granato said he doesn't exactly know what's next for him, but reiterates his love for the sport.
"I love coaching. I love being a part of teams. This won't slow me down," he said. "I will always want to be a part of a team, until they tell me I can't.