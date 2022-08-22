UW-Milwaukee installs Narcan boxes across campus

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Another step has been taken in one mother's effort to stop people from dying from drug overdoses.
That step, is the addition of Narcan boxes at UW-Milwaukee.
Narcan reverses an opioid overdose.
Erin Rachwal pushed for this, we introduced you to her last week.
Her 19-year-old son Logan died in a UW-Milwaukee residence hall, after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl.
She told our affiliate WISN, "It's sad it cost my son his life, I never condone any drug use, but these kids are all experimenting, they're dealing with depression and I'm just so grateful."
UW-Milwaukee now has 17 Narcan boxes in dorms, common areas and the library.