UW names Johnny Davis, Dana Rettke as athletes of the year

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named its two athletes of the year.
Johnny Davis, a member of the basketball team and recently drafted to the Washington Wizards, won for the first time. Dana Rettke, a volleyball player who now plays professionally in Italy, won the award for a second time.
UW Athletics credit Davis with having "one of the greatest single-season performances in school history" his sophomore season. He later helped lead Badgers basketball to the 2022 Big Ten regular-season championship.
Rettke led the Badgers to their first NCAA national championship in program history and third-straight Big Ten championship in 2021. She's also the first UW player to earn the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year award.
Now, both are up for Big Ten Athletes of the year, which will be announced Wednesday.