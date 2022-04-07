UW Platteville names interim Chancellor

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin System has named the interim Chancellor of UW-Platteville.
On Thursday, UW System interim President Michael Falbo named Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich as the interim Chancellor. She will assume the role on June 1.
Evetovich is taking over for Dennis Shields, who is departing to become the President of the Southern University System and Chancellor of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge. He has held the Chancellor role at UW-Platteville since 2010.
Evetovich has held her current role since June of 2020 and led the university's transition to alternative learning methods during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining UW-Platteville, she served in leadership roles for more than 20 years.
“I am honored and humbled to carry on the rich legacy at UW-Platteville as interim chancellor,” Evetovich said. “From my first interactions with students, faculty, staff, and alumni, I quickly learned how special this place is and admired the deep commitment to learning so valued by the entire UW-Platteville community.”