UW-Platteville officials investigating "alleged threat" to campus

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville said Monday night they are investigating an "alleged threat" to the campus, specifically Doudna Hall.
A university spokesperson said university police, the Dean of Students, the Behavioral Review and Recommendation team and other officials are working to figure out if the threat is credible.
The spokesperson did not share any details about the threat but said UW-Platteville is following all protocols.
Classes on Tuesday will go ahead as scheduled.