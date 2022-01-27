UW-Platteville plans to help substitute teacher shortage by conferring associate degrees

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — UW-Platteville has announced a plan that will allow their students to help with a shortage of substitute teachers statewide.
According to a press release from UW-Platteville, the university is offering students an opportunity to have an associate degree conferred while they work on a bachelor's degree, which meets substitute teacher eligibility requirements.
“We know our K-12 partners have been struggling to find substitute teachers for some time now,” said Dr. Jen Collins, director of UW-Platteville’s School of Education. “We can not only help them find someone to cover a classroom in a teacher’s absence, we can actually send them a future teacher, someone with an aligned skillset and a passion for this work."
Wisconsin requires substitutes to have an associates degree and complete a substitute training program. UW-Platteville's School of Education is offering two substitute training programs this spring and will cover the cost for students to attend. Eligible students will also have their associate degree conferred in May so they can start teaching in the fall.
Currently, the opportunity is open to qualifying education majors this spring, but it will expand to all majors in the fall.