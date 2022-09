MADISON (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old from Waunakee was arrested in connection to a series of incidents in which a man was suspected of inappropriately touching people downtown and on campus, according to the UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD).

In a Facebook post, UW police said Ethan Peltier was booked into jail on Friday on three counts of 4th-degree sexual assault.

UWPD said in its post that additional charges are likely to come from other jurisdictions.