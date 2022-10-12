UW police identify man who struck someone in crosswalk after Badgers game

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) has identified a man who "struck" someone in a crosswalk after the Badgers game on October 1.
After taking to Facebook asking for the community's help, UWPD says a tip came in that helped them identify the suspect as Bryce Schackmann. They say they're referring a charge of battery to the Dane County District Attorney.
UWPD said the incident happened on a crosswalk on Johnson Street, just off campus. Spokesperson for UWPD, Marc Lovicott, said the suspect struck the victim unprovoked as they were crossing the street.
The victim immediately reported the incident to police, who were then able to track the suspect to a local bar, which is where Lovicott said the images are from.
Lovicott said UPWD has exhausted its internal resources, which is when they went to the public for help with identifying the suspect.