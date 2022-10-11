UW police searching for man who struck someone in crosswalk after Badgers game

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is looking to identify a man who "struck" someone in a crosswalk after the Badgers game on October 1.
UWPD states in a Facebook post that the incident happened on a crosswalk on Johnson Street, just off campus.
Spokesperson for UWPD, Marc Lovicott, said the suspect struck the victim unprovoked as they were crossing the street.
The victim immediately reported the incident to police, who were then able to track the suspect to a local bar, which is where Lovicott said the images are from.
Lovicott said UPWD has exhausted its internal resources and they're now going to the public for help with identifying the suspect.
If you recognize or know this person, call UWPD at 608-264-2677 or message them on Facebook.