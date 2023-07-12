UW police welcome Charlie, their first therapy dog

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department welcomed a new furry friend to the force.
Charlie is the department's first-ever therapy dog, and he'll be working with Officer Katelyn Gamache to serve the community. They will work around campus to comfort anyone in need during a crisis, traumatic incident and other situations.
Charlie is a year-old smooth coated collie mix who was rescued from a shelter in Florida.
He's specially trained and graduated from the Paws & Stripes program.
Charlie loves pets and head scratches, but the department reminds to always ask before petting.