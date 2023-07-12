 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW police welcome Charlie, their first therapy dog

  • Updated
  • 0
Charlie UWPD

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department welcomed a new furry friend to the force.

Charlie is the department's first-ever therapy dog, and he'll be working with Officer Katelyn Gamache to serve the community. They will work around campus to comfort anyone in need during a crisis, traumatic incident and other situations.

Charlie is a year-old smooth coated collie mix who was rescued from a shelter in Florida.

He's specially trained and graduated from the Paws & Stripes program.

Charlie loves pets and head scratches, but the department reminds to always ask before petting.

Tags

Recommended for you