UW Scientist to receive Blue Planet Prize

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Blue Planet Prize is awarded to individuals or organizations whose research helps create solutions for environmental problems worldwide.
Retired University of Wisconsin-Madison scientist Stephen Carpenter is set to take home the award later this year for research in lake ecology.
Carpenter's interest in lake ecology began at Amherst College. After graduating, Carpenter eventually found himself in Madison participating in graduate programs for botany, limnology and oceanography.
Carpenter then taught at Notre Dame for around a decade where he and his colleague Jim Kitchell continued to research lake ecology. His work included how a lake's food chain impacts nutrient levels and overall water quality.
A member of the Wisconsin DNR kept a close eye on Carpenter and Kitchell's research because they thought it could be applied to lakes across Wisconsin. Eventually, the research was put into practice in Lake Mendota; they increased stocking of walleye and northern pike and size limits were implemented in the late 1980s. The results made Lake Mendota the clearest it had ever been in 1990 (records date back to 1875).
Carpenter then returned the UW-Madison in 1989 where he became the director of UW-Madison Center for Limnology in 2009. He was director of the center for nearly a decade before retiring in 2017.
In October, Stephen Carpenter and Jigme Signya Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan, will receive the Blue Planet Prize in Japan. Along with a trophy, the award comes with 50 million Japanese yen (roughly $367,000).
Carpenter tells 27 News that he was surprised to be nominated and win.
In the meantime, Carpenter says he is continuing to research lake ecology. Right now, he's looking at the effects of climate change and how some of those changes impact lakes. He's currently looking at how runoff from heavy rain events leads to blue-green algae blooms.