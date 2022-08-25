UW South Madison Partnership holds community celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW South Madison Partnership held its third community celebration Thursday night.
It opened in 2015 with a mission to connect the university with an area of the city where residents historically had less access to the school's programs and resources.
City alder Sheri Carter complimented the people behind the initiative with bringing in community members.
"It's one thing to welcome the community. But when they live and breathe in these walls, it becomes all of our spaces," Carter said.
This is the first community celebration at the new, bigger space in The Village on Park on South Park Street. It allows for more classrooms, offices and gathering space.