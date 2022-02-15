UW student escapes criminal conviction in block party vandalism

MADISON (WKOW) - A jury Tuesday found a UW-Madison student not guilty of causing criminal property damage during the mayhem of vandalism at the annual Mifflin Street Block Party in April.
The verdict exonerates student Alexander Stanko, 22. Three other students from various universities have been convicted of criminal misdemeanors for causing damage to cars at the block party.
Jurors watched a video of Stanko holding a long, metal pole that had been pried out of the ground and giving it to UW-Eau Claire student Andrew Firminhac. Firminhac is then seen throwing the pole through the windshield of a nearby car.
"This is a case about taking ownership for your own actions," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Frank Remington said.
Firminhac testified Stanko worked with him to secure the pole.
"He helped me get it out of the ground," Firminhac said.
But Stanko's attorney, Jacob Wise said no testimony indicated whether Stanko knew of Firminhac's intent. Wise said Stanko was just another of hundreds of revelers at the scene.
"You see Alex's face in the video, in shock, 'Did that just happen?'" Wise said.
The damaged car belonged to then-UW-Madison student Lea Wheeler, who arrived home to find her sedan nearly a total loss.
"Having something destroyed, the vehicle that her grandparents bought her was very, very upsetting," Wheeler's mother, Julie Mueller said.
Mueller also questions Stanko's claims of innocence.
"Why was the pole handed to the other guy?" Mueller said.
Stanko did not respond to a request for comment from 27 News on his acquittal. It is unknown whether the lodging of the charge also made him the subject of potential campus discipline.
Mueller says her daughter has tried to overcome lost wages, vehicle taxes and other costs from the incident and is poised to go to medical school. But Mueller says the party fall out still drags on.
"We're still dealing with it," she said.