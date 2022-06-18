UW students to host emergency meeting following attack on Asian Doctoral student Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Earlier this week, an Asian Doctoral student was attacked near UW Madison's campus.
Police have not confirmed whether race was a motivating factor in the attack, but that attack has sparked a large show of support.
On Friday, the UW Madison BIPOC coalition held a "Stop Asian Hate" protest to take a stand against hate crimes and violence.
And on Saturday, the Associated Students of Madison announced that they will hold an emergency student council meeting over Zoom on Monday at 7:00pm to discuss the incident and steps moving forward.
Students have outlined some of their hopes for better safety and security in this letter.
You can tune into the Zoom meeting Monday here.