UW study: Affordable Care Act Navigator Program boosts health insurance enrollment

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of studies out of UW-Madison's School of Medicine and Public Health have found that when the Affordable Care Act Navigator program has more funding, more people sign up for health insurance.
The federally-funded program offers free assistance to people who need help understanding their insurance options.
The Trump Administration cut its funding by roughly 80%, from about $60 million to roughly $10 million by the time the president left office.
Over that time, researchers found that people who prefer to use a language other than English lost health insurance coverage because of the cuts.
Dr. Rebecca Myerson is an assistant professor at the Population Health Sciences Department at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. She believes this research will help policymakers understand what happens when the program receives less funding.
"Policymakers will probably continue to consider at what level they wish to fund this program," she said. "And I think this research can help them understand what the tradeoffs might be if this program has its funding cut."
Researchers also found the private health insurance industry likely would not pick up the slack if the program is cut.
This year, the program received $100 million under President Joe Biden.