UW study: Rapid flu testing significantly improves nursing home residents' health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rapid on-site testing helped fend off flu outbreaks and hospitalizations at nursing homes, according to a new study.
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health ran the study to learn if rapid flu testing would help nursing home residents. Researchers ran the study at 20 long-term nursing homes from 2016-2019 before the pandemic.
In the participating nursing homes, residents who had at least two minor flu symptoms -- like a runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough or fever -- would be tested. The results would be returned within 12 hours, and often within 15 minutes.
Nursing homes that did rapid testing opposed to the control group that followed standard infection control guidance showed significant health outcome improvements.
The study states the homes that did rapid testing saw emergency room visits drop by 22%, hospitalizations drop by 21% and hospital stay times decline by 36%.
Additionally, the study shows the nursing homes that used rapid testing became much better at spotting and stopping outbreaks. In the first year of the study, there were 22% cases of the flu and there were only 3% by the last year.
“This study demonstrates the profound effect of early detection of influenza in long-term care facilities,’’ said Dr. Jonathan Temte, the lead author of the study. “Nursing homes are collections of very vulnerable individuals, so anything we can do to protect them is very important.”
He said catching flu outbreaks early helps because of how prolific the disease is.
He also said rapid testing can help cut costs for patients, as a test only costs $12 while the average day at a U.S. hospital costs nearly $3,000.