AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW System funding discussed during Senate committee hearing

  Updated
  • 0
State Capitol in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Funding for the UW System was once again up for discussion during a Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue hearing.

The informational hearing focused on the status and future of the UW System and the Wisconsin Technical College System. Leaders from both groups testified.

UW System President Jay Rothman again put out a call for more state funding in the next budget. 

"The public funding for our four-year university system is currently ranked 42nd out of 50 states in the nation," Rothman told the committee. "I'm going to say that again, 42nd out of 50 states in the nation. I've lived in this state my entire life. That is a very different complexion than what I grew up with in this state. That is disturbing to me." 

The UW System is asking for a large increase in funding in the upcoming budget.

The Joint Committee on Finance has not yet laid out its proposal for funding the UW System during the budget-writing process.

