UW System funding discussed during Senate committee hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Funding for the UW System was once again up for discussion during a Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue hearing.
The informational hearing focused on the status and future of the UW System and the Wisconsin Technical College System. Leaders from both groups testified.
UW System President Jay Rothman again put out a call for more state funding in the next budget.
"The public funding for our four-year university system is currently ranked 42nd out of 50 states in the nation," Rothman told the committee. "I'm going to say that again, 42nd out of 50 states in the nation. I've lived in this state my entire life. That is a very different complexion than what I grew up with in this state. That is disturbing to me."
The UW System is asking for a large increase in funding in the upcoming budget.
The Joint Committee on Finance has not yet laid out its proposal for funding the UW System during the budget-writing process.