UW System letter details plan for students after Richland campus closure

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- UW System President Jay Rothman sent a letter on Tuesday to Marty Brewer, the chair of the Richland County Board of Supervisors, detailing what the transition will be like for students who currently attend UW-Platteville's Richland campus when it closes this summer.

The letter details a plan UW-Platteville's leadership created, including which credits will transfer and what tuition rate students will have to pay.

According to the plan, Richland campus students will be able to transfer 100% of their earned credits to UW-Platteville's main campus, the Baraboo Sauk County campus or the fully online program.

In the letter, Rothman said existing Richland students have been their top priority during this process.

He said students' tuition won't go up. The 59 students attending the Richland campus will continue paying the same tuition rate for 40 credits until they finish their degree or through the spring 2026 term, whichever comes first.

The plan also includes a $1,500 housing credit for students who wish to live in a dorm next school year "to alleviate some of the costs for transition to the main or Baraboo Sauk County campuses."

Additionally, students who choose to commute to the Platteville campus will not have to pay for parking, and parking is free for all students at the Baraboo Sauk County campus.

Rothman also said UW System staff will work with the county board to set up a meeting to discuss what role and presence UW-Platteville will have in Richland Center once the Richland campus closes.

"We are prepared to have an ongoing presence in Richland Center that serves the needs of the region along with any proposed modifications that you believe prudent with respect to the existing MOU between Richland County and the UW System," Rothman wrote.

Several current students and Richland Center community members have pushed back against the plan to close the campus.

The county board had previously passed a resolution voicing support for keeping the campus open. However, Rothman wrote in the letter that he does not believe that it's feasible due to declining enrollment.

"I concluded that there was no other viable alternative to ensure we are good stewards of the resources available to the UW System," he said.