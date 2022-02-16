UW System moves to end mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW System is moving to end its mask mandate on campus.
According to a press release from the UW System, President Tommy Thompson is working with chancellors to remove mask requirements and intends to withdraw them by March 1. They will be removed no later than spring break.
Thompson cites widespread vaccination rates and falling COVID-19 case rates as "favorable conditions" to remove the mandate.
“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”
COVID-19 tests and vaccinations will still be available on campus and the UW System will continue to monitor COVID-19 and will adjust policies if circumstances surrounding the virus change.