UW System president calls for more state funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is calling on lawmakers to provide more funding to the system.
Rothman pointed out numbers from a recent study by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.
"That report is another sobering reminder of how far we are behind in state funding at the UW System," says Rothman. "And these are new findings. Number one, we're 42nd of 50 states in terms of public funding for four-year university systems."
Rothman mentioned how many of the schools in the UW System are struggling to balance their budgets. He provided the following numbers of the projected budgets for UW schools with 10 of them projected to be operating at a budget deficit:
- Madison: $2,858,979
- Milwaukee: ($18,811,666)
- Eau Claire: ($5,662,460)
- Green Bay: ($6,358,828)
- La Crosse: $1,123,457
- Oshkosh: ($5,381,929)
- Parkside: ($3,645,509)
- Plateville: ($6,520,360)
- River Falls: ($2,950,824)
- Stevens Point: ($5,618,318)
- Stout: $283,899
- Superior: ($400,107)
- Whitewater: ($4,784,006)
"Looking forward, what I do know is that we are running deficits at this point, that we are consuming our reserves at an unsustainable rate, that we cannot continue to operate at that level, or we will exhaust our reserves," Rothman adds.
The president said the recently proposed tuition increases will not be able to cover the budget shortfalls. He also says that budget cuts will not be enough.
"Being at 42nd out of 50 states, we can't do that. It's as simple as that. And that's why we are hopeful that we can partner with the state in order to have the state make the investment," Rothman said. "We'll do our part on the expense side and driving efficiency. That's our responsibility. But we also need to be looking at the revenue side as well. Because you can't cut your way to success. It's that simple."
Governor Tony Evers proposed increasing funding to the UW System by roughly $305 million in the next budget. The Republican-led budget-writing committee is still working on their budget proposal.