UW System president says free speech surveys will be taken this fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- After originally being set for distribution in the spring, University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman says students across 13 universities will be asked this fall for their perception of the free speech climate on their campuses.
The surveys were originally set to be distributed in the spring, but were delayed. The idea was born under former system president and longtime former governor Tommy Thompson.
Rothman took over as system president June 1. In an interview to discuss his first 100 days on the job, Rothman said the surveys would be distributed later this fall.
"We will see what the results bring," Rothman said. "We are, and I am, in particular, very much focused on protecting freedom of expression, protecting academic freedom, but also modeling civil discourse and debate."
Freedom of expression has long been a controversial subject on university campuses. Rothman said he believed there was a "vibrant" environment around debate on UW campuses and expected it to remain that way.
He maintained it would be important for the universities to be seen as places where people challenge one another's beliefs.
"Those challenges are not resolved by soundbites or tweets," Rothman said. "They are resolved by people talking, working through issues, viewing different people's perspectives. Universities have to be marketplaces of ideas."
Top priorities after first 100 days
Rothman said, after having 100 days to survey the university system's current state, he believed the top priorities were upgrading infrastructure and increasing pay for faculty and staff.
Rothman said too many buildings in the system, which includes a total of 26 campuses, have outlived life spans that were meant to last 50-70 years.
Regarding compensation, he said a university system analysis found wages were not keeping up with comparable positions in the private sector.
"Over the last 10 years, the compensation of our faculty and staff at our schools has declined, relative to market compensation," Rothman said. "And I think that's an area we need to address so we are paying our people fairly and equitably."
Basically, Rothman said the university needs more state funding. To get it, he acknowledged that would require support from the GOP-controlled legislature. Rothman said he'd been meeting with legislative leaders and pitching them on what he described as a "war for talent."
Rothman said without up-to-date buildings and competitive pay, the brightest students and staff would work in other states. The concern, he said, was that would eventually drain the talent pool of people who can start and work for Wisconsin companies.
"[Employers] are struggling to find people who have four-year degrees, who have graduate degrees," Rothman said. "And if they don't find them here, they're gonna move those jobs, by necessity, out of state, and I think that's what we need to be focused on."
Addressing college costs
The price of higher education has been in the national spotlight following President Joe Biden's announced plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for borrowers.
Rothman declined to take a stance on whether loan forgiveness was good policy.
"Certainly, what the president did is done at the federal level," Rothman said. "We're really focused on ensuring that the Wisconsin- the schools within the UW System are affordable and accessible for our students."
About those costs within the system, Rothman said a review of tuition and fees found there were different price points across the universities that allowed an opportunity for any student.
"We were relatively favorably positioned in terms of affordability," Rothman said.
The UW System's Board of Regents voted earlier this summer to extend the tuition freeze for another year.
Rothman said the system would become more accessible when the Wisconsin Tuition Promise takes effect in the fall of 2023. It's an extension of the Bucky's Promise at UW-Madison, applying the program to each of the system's universities.
Under the promise, the system will cover the tuition costs and fees for students who come from families making less than $62,000 per year.
"After Pell Grants, Wisconsin grants, and so forth, we will fill that gap, and the system's gonna cover it for the first year," Rothman said. "We'll be asking as part of our biennial budget request [next year] that the legislature partner with us in that investment in the people of the state of Wisconsin."