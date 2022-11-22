UW-Whitewater head football coach retires

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — University of Wisconsin–Whitewater's head football coach is retiring, the team announced Tuesday.
Kevin Bullis is stepping away after 15 years with the team, the last eight of which have been as head coach.
"It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater," Bullis said in a statement. "I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives and it is time for us to live life."
Bullis began with the team as an assistant coach in 2008 and became program's 21st head coach in January of 2015.
During his time at head coach, he led the team to an overall record of 78-13 — a win percentage only superseded by his predecessor Lance Leipold. Of the wins, the team had a 45-5 record within WIAC.
He was named WIAC's Coach of the Year three times, most recently in 2021.
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl is now the interim head coach.