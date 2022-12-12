UW-Whitewater hosts Special Olympics in 2023

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater announced Monday it will host the Special Olympics in 2023.
UW-Whitewater plans to welcome over 1,800 athletes and coaches in the 2023 State Summer Games from June 8-10.
“We are honored to serve as the host site for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and we extend a warm Warhawk welcome to all of the athletes and their friends and family members who will be cheering them on,” said interim Chancellor John Chenoweth.
The summer games will consist of an opening ceremony, competitions including; powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole. Then ending with a dance, according to UW-Whitewater.
Special Olympics Wisconsin President & CEO Chad Hershner said. “The university facilities will provide an awesome experience for our athletes as we continue to grow our organization for the next 50 years. We look forward to working with UW-Whitewater to create an incredible Games and long-lasting memories for all those involved.”
UW-Whitewater’s Camps and Conferences will provide an authentic collegiate experience for the athletes with residence hall stays and meals on campus.