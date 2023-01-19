UW-Whitewater names new chancellor

WHITEWATER (WKOW) — A new chancellor has been selected to lead the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater after the previous chancellor was put on administrative leave.

Dr. Corey King was unanimously chosen as the university's 18th chancellor by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, according to the University of Wisconsin System.

King previously was Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay. Before his time at Green Bay, he was also Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Financial Services at Bethune-Cookman University and led the Council for Student Affairs of the State University System of Florida.

UW System President Jay Rothman said King's vision for the university and his dedication are extraordinary, and he's looking forward to seeing where King takes UW-Whitewater.

King said he's excited to join the university.

“The university’s demonstrated commitment to student success and excellent educational experiences at both the Whitewater and Rock County campuses will continue to be our driving force,” King said.

King starts on March 1 and will earn a salary of $265,000.

He will be relieving the current interim chancellor, provost John Chenoweth.