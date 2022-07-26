UW-Whitewater student athlete dies 'playing the game he loved'

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- On Tuesday evening, UW-Whitewater Athletics shared via Twitter they are mourning the loss of student-athlete Derek Gray saying he passed away "playing the game he loved."
Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek Gray, a student-athlete on the Warhawk men's basketball team, who passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/gHkyMr23NP— Warhawk Athletics (@UWWAthletics) July 26, 2022
Gray played two seasons with the Warhawks and was named a first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honoree this past season. He was also a standout player during his high school career at Madison La Follette.
Gray unexpectedly passed away on July 24.