UW-Whitewater student athlete dies 'playing the game he loved'

  • Updated
Derek Gray

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- On Tuesday evening, UW-Whitewater Athletics shared via Twitter they are mourning the loss of student-athlete Derek Gray saying he passed away "playing the game he loved."

Gray played two seasons with the Warhawks and was named a first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honoree this past season. He was also a standout player during his high school career at Madison La Follette.

Gray unexpectedly passed away on July 24.