UW-Whitewater welcomes Special Olympics athletes to campus for Summer Games

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) — The Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games kicks off Thursday night at UW-Whitewater.
Close to 2,000 athletes and coaches will be on campus June 8-10.
This is the first time the games have been held at UW-Whitewater.
"Hosting takes on a deeper meaning for us because it's a part of UW Whitewater's mission to serve and to champion people with disabilities both academically and athletically," said Jeff Angileri, spokesperson for UW-Whitewater.
He said more than 1,000 students at UW-Whitewater have a self-identified disability.
The campus is known for being accessible.
"We have a lot of ramps to make sure that people who use wheelchairs or other devices can get around campus very easily," Angileri said. "That includes everything from our tables. We have an open space where someone who's using a wheelchair can easily go up to the table and enjoy a meal just the same."
The athletes will compete in everything from powerlifting and gymnastics to track and field and tennis.
The event is free to attend. You can find more information at the Special Olympics Wisconsin website.