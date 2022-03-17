UW-Whitewater Women's Basketball Advances to National Championship Game

PITTSBURGH (WKOW)-- The No. 12 ranked UW-Whitewater women's basketball team advanced to the Division 3 National Championship game after defeating No. 8 Amherst 55-51 in the Final Four.
Aleah Grundahl led the way for the Warhawks with 18 points and seven boards. Kacie Carollo added 11 points and nine rebounds. Maggie Trautsch also scored in double digits with 10 points off the bench.
WE’LL SEE YOU SATURDAY!Final: #Warhawks 55, Amherst 51#d3hoops | #PoweredByTradition pic.twitter.com/ZhozjBq0cu— UW-Whitewater Women's Basketball (@UWWWomensHoops) March 17, 2022
UW-Whitewater will play on Saturday at 1 PM against the winner of Trine and Hope for the National Title. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.