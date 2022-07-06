UWPD arrests Illinois man for disorderly conduct, requests hate crime enhancer

MADISON (WKOW) — An Illinois man could be facing disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer after being arrested in Madison Wednesday.
According to the UW Madison Police Department, a UW staff member of Asian descent told them Wednesday a man yelled a racial slur at him from a car while he was running on the Lakeshore Path near Lot 60 on July 4.
UWPD said the man got out of the car to approach the victim, but the victim "feared for his safety" and ran from the scene.
After the report, UWPD went to the scene and found the suspect's car, then later located the driver, Tom Gbean, 28, of Oswego, Illinois.
UWPD is referring disorderly conduct charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and is requesting a hate crime enhancer.