UWPD arrests two after traffic stop of stolen vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people were arrested when University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department (UWPD) discovered the vehicle they pulled over was stolen and found a stolen firearm while searching the vehicle late Saturday night.
According to a release from the UWPD, an officer stopped a vehicle that didn't have it's lights on while driving on North Breese Terrace and University Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Officials said during the stop it was determined the vehicle was stolen and while searching of the vehicle, the officer found a stolen firearm, with multiple high capacity magazines, in the back seat.
UWPD reported the driver, 31-year-old, Virena Ousley of Madison, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of oxycodone, obstructing, and a parole warrant. And passenger Major Lee Ousley, 33 from Milwaukee was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm and multiple active warrants.
Police said two others were in the car but not arrested.