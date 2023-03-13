UWPD: Former UW-Madison student arrested for online threats to university staff, others

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW-Madison Police Department says a former graduate student was arrested Friday after the agency notified federal law enforcement of alleged online threats he made against the community.

Police say Arvin Mathur, 32, was arrested by federal law enforcement at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport as he was returning to the U.S. from Europe. The Associated Press reports Arvin emailed students, staff and professors, telling some that he planned to kill their children.

Mathur appeared in federal court on Saturday, and he's being held in Detroit ahead of a Tuesday hearing.

UW police are working with the affected individuals and "actively monitoring" the situation, and they notified federal law enforcement when they learned Mathur planned to return to the U.S.

UW police say they — along with the university and their local, state and federal partners — take threats "extremely seriously." The agency explains there is a process in place designed to share information and address threats to university students, staff and faculty.

UW police offer resources to help people prepare for and respond to threats, and there are community resources available to those who need support or community provided in the UWPD release.

If you have a safety concern on campus, call the university police at 608-264-COPS or 911 if it's an emergency. You can also submit an online form if you're concerned about a student's behavior.