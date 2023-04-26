UWPD investigating campus building arsons

MADISON (WKOW) — The UW Police Department is investigating two fires in a campus building that took place late Tuesday night.
In a release, the agency state officers responded to Sterling Hall around 10:15 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from two rooms on the first floor.
Officers found the remnants of two fires that may have extinguished themselves, and police believe the fires were started intentionally.
The rooms sustained minor physical and smoke damage. Clean-up and damage costs are estimated at $10,000.
UW police are investigating these fires as arson.
Anyone with information regarding them should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.