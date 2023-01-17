UWPD issues all clear after package found outside biochemistry building deemed 'not a threat'

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department confirms an investigation into a suspicious package is over, and the area is returning to normal operations.
A WiscAlert sent just before 8:40 a.m. said a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Dr. and asked the public to stay away.
A second alert sent just before 9:10 a.m. confirmed police were investigating the package and again asked the public to stay away.
By 9:20 a.m., the investigation was over, and the scene cleared.
UWPD said the Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad assisted in the investigation and determined that "the object was not a threat."
UPDATE: our partners with the @DaneSheriff Bomb Squad assisted to investigate the suspicious package found outside of the Biochemistry building. It was determined that the object was not a threat.— UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) January 17, 2023
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked to investigate. pic.twitter.com/QkCCq0pvJY