UWPD issues all clear after package found outside biochemistry building deemed 'not a threat'

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department confirms an investigation into a suspicious package is over, and the area is returning to normal operations. 

A WiscAlert sent just before 8:40 a.m. said a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Dr. and asked the public to stay away. 

A second alert sent just before 9:10 a.m. confirmed police were investigating the package and again asked the public to stay away. 

By 9:20 a.m., the investigation was over, and the scene cleared. 

UWPD said the Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad assisted in the investigation and determined that "the object was not a threat."  

