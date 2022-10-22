UWPD issues over 20 citations, ejects over 40 people from Badgers' Homecoming game

MADISON (WKOW) -- A total of 23 citations were given out and a total of 43 people were ejected at the Badgers' Homecoming game Saturday. That's according to UWPD.
Of the 23 citations, UWPD says 16 of were for underage drinking, two were for disorderly conduct, two were for possession of alcohol, one was for body passing, one was for obstructing/resisting and one was for false identification. 13 of the 23 citations were given to students.
43 people were ejected from the game. UWPD says 24 of those people were students.
According to UWPD, 10 people were ejected for possession of alcohol, five for intoxication, four for tobacco in the stadium, two for seating issues in the student section and two for disorderly patron.
Additionally, UWPD says 20 people were arrested at the game. 12 of those people were students.
Finally, UWPD reports a total of 20 paramedic calls and 30 first aid calls at Saturday's game.