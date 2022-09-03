 Skip to main content
UWPD issues over a dozen citations at first Badger game of season

  • Updated
UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) Game Day Stats

Photo Courtesy: UW-Madison Police Department Facebook Page

MADISON (WKOW) -- UWPD issued more than a dozen citations at the first Badgers game of the season Saturday.

UWPD's full report of game day statistics goes as follows:

  • Total number of citations issued: 19
  • Citations issued to UW students: 16
  • Total number arrested: 19
  • Total number of UW students arrested: 16
  • Total number of ejections: 27
  • UW students ejected: 18
  • Paramedic calls: 15
  • Ambulance conveyances: 4
  • First aid calls: 25
  • Detox conveyances: 3
  • Number of individuals contacted with .20 BAC or higher: 4

UWPD says some arrests receive multiple citations. 

