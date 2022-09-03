UWPD issues over a dozen citations at first Badger game of season

MADISON (WKOW) -- UWPD issued more than a dozen citations at the first Badgers game of the season Saturday.
UWPD's full report of game day statistics goes as follows:
- Total number of citations issued: 19
- Citations issued to UW students: 16
- Total number arrested: 19
- Total number of UW students arrested: 16
- Total number of ejections: 27
- UW students ejected: 18
- Paramedic calls: 15
- Ambulance conveyances: 4
- First aid calls: 25
- Detox conveyances: 3
- Number of individuals contacted with .20 BAC or higher: 4
UWPD says some arrests receive multiple citations.